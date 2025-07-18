Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get AirPods 4 for Just $89.99, Plus Steep Discounts on Apple Watch and More

by

This week's best deals include all-time low prices on AirPods 4 and Apple Watch SE, plus great deals on the M4 MacBook Air and Apple Pencil Pro.

AirPods 4

airpods 4 new orange

$39 OFF
AirPods 4 for $89.99

$59 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $119.99

Amazon this week has brought back the all-time low Prime Day prices on Apple's AirPods 4, available for $89.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods 4 with ANC for $119.99, down from $179.00.

MacBook Air

macbook air new orange

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

Amazon has a few M4 MacBook Air models at solid second-best prices this week, offering $150 off both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes of the computer.

Apple Watch

apple watch 10 new orange

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon this week introduced a few discounts across the Apple Watch SE and Series 10 models, with up to $100 in savings on these wearables.

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro orange

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

The Apple Pencil Pro is still available for $99.00 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00, which remains the best price we've tracked to date.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

