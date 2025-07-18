Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get AirPods 4 for Just $89.99, Plus Steep Discounts on Apple Watch and More

This week's best deals include all-time low prices on AirPods 4 and Apple Watch SE, plus great deals on the M4 MacBook Air and Apple Pencil Pro.

AirPods 4

Amazon this week has brought back the all-time low Prime Day prices on Apple's AirPods 4, available for $89.99, down from $129.00, and the AirPods 4 with ANC for $119.99, down from $179.00.



MacBook Air

Amazon has a few M4 MacBook Air models at solid second-best prices this week, offering $150 off both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes of the computer.



Apple Watch

Amazon this week introduced a few discounts across the Apple Watch SE and Series 10 models, with up to $100 in savings on these wearables.



Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro is still available for $99.00 this week on Amazon, down from $129.00, which remains the best price we've tracked to date.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.