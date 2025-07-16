Amazon Takes Up to $184 Off M4 MacBook Air, Available From $849
Last week, Amazon introduced a few discounts across the M4 MacBook Air lineup for Prime Day, and many of these deals are still available today. You'll find both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale, and some will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price at checkout.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has up to $162 off two configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,236.50 for the 24GB/512GB model. All of these are solid second-best prices on the M4 MacBook Air.
Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,249.00 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,414.50. Across the board, these are all second-best prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
