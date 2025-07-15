Missed Prime Day? You Can Get AirPods 4 for $89.99 Today on Amazon

Amazon this week has brought back the all-time low Prime Day price on Apple's AirPods 4, available for $89.99, down from $129.00. This is the base model of AirPods 4 without Active Noise Cancellation, and Prime members in select locations should be able to get same-day delivery if ordered in the next few hours.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price first appeared last week during Prime Day, and it was one of the overall best deals during this year's event. No other AirPods model has hit their Prime Day prices again, but you can find solid second-best prices on AirPods 4 with ANC at $149.00 ($30 off) and AirPods Pro 2 at $169.00 ($80 off).

AirPods 4 feature the H2 chip, a more comfortable fit, force sensors, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and more. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.