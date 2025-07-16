Google Chrome 138 Will Be Last Version to Support macOS Big Sur
Google has confirmed that its upcoming Chrome 138 browser update will be the last version to support macOS Big Sur. Going forward, Chrome 139 and later versions will no longer support macOS 11, which Apple released in November 2020.
In a platform status update, Google says that on Macs running Big Sur, Chrome 138 will continue to work, but the browser will display a warning infobar and will not update any further. For new installations of Chrome 139+, macOS Monterey or newer will be required. Chrome 139 is set to ship at the end of the month.
To stay up-to-date with the latest browsing standards and to maintain online security, users on Big Sur are advised to update their macOS version (assuming their machine supports Monterey or later), switch to Apple's Safari, or choose another third-party browser that is still receiving updates for their version on macOS.
