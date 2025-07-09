Prime Day TV Deals Include Year's Best Prices on Popular Smart TVs
Prime Day is in full swing this week, offering massive savings on everything from AirPods to MacBook Air and much more. We've been keeping an eye on these Apple-related Prime Day discounts all week, but now we're also tracking great sales on other categories, including TVs.
Below we've collected some of the best TV deals you can find during Prime Day, including those from Samsung, Sony, Hisense, LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, and more. Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested.
It's also worth noting that some deals require an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime on Amazon if you're a new customer; afterwards the service runs for $14.99/month or $139/year.
Special for 2025, Amazon is also offering a free six month trial to Prime for Young Adults right now. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.
50-Inch TVs
- 55-inch Roku Smart TV - $249.00, down from $349.99
- 55-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $326.99, down from $376.99
- 50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV - $398.00, down from $629.99
- 55-inch Hisense Mini-LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $447.99, down from $799.99
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV - $699.99, down from $819.99
- 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED Smart TV (2025 Model) - $1,097.99, down from $1,297.99
60-Inch TVs
- 65-inch 4K UHD Amazon Fire TV - $449.99, down from $719.99
- 65-inch Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV - $479.99, down from $549.99
- 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD Bravia Smart TV - $698.00, down from $799.00
- 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV - $1,698.00, down from $3,499.00
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame Pro QLED Smart TV (2025 Model) - $1,897.99, down from $2,197.99
- 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV - $2,530.09, down from $2,799.99
70-Inch TVs
- 75-inch Toshiba LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $429.99, down from $649.99
- 75-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart TV - $529.99, down from $699.99
- 75-inch Hisense 4K UHD Fire TV - $599.99, down from $799.00
- 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV - $877.99, down from $997.99
80-Inch TVs
- 85-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Fire TV - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 86-inch LG Smart TV - $899.99, down from $1,096.99
- 85-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV - $989.97, down from $1,697.99
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
