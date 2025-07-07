Trump Administration Reignites Criticism of Apple's China Dependence

Apple is once again under pressure from the Trump administration over its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, as senior trade advisor Peter Navarro publicly criticized CEO Tim Cook for failing to shift iPhone production to the United States.



In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," White House Senior Counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro sharply criticized Apple's global manufacturing strategy, focusing on its continued reliance on China for ‌iPhone‌ production. Navarro accused Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ of delaying efforts to relocate operations and claimed that the company had made insufficient progress:

Going back to the first Trump term, Tim Cook has continually asked for more time in order to move his factories out of China. I mean, it's the longest running soap opera in Silicon Valley. And my problem with Tim Cook is he never takes the steps to actually do that. And with all these new advanced manufacturing techniques and the way things are moving with AI and things like that, it's inconceivable to me that Tim Cook could not produce his iPhones elsewhere around the world and in this country.

Multiple industry analysts and economists have warned that reshoring Apple's production facilities to the United States would face serious logistical, economic, and labor-related barriers. Apple currently sources thousands of parts from over 40 countries.

Navarro's comments come as the Trump administration prepares to impose a new round of tariffs following the expiration of the 90-day tariff pause that was introduced in April 2025. During that pause, the administration sought to negotiate updated trade agreements with key manufacturing countries. As of this week, those efforts have led to partial deals with some countries, while others now face new tariffs of between 10% and 40% on exports to the United States.