Trump Administration Reignites Criticism of Apple's China Dependence

by

Apple is once again under pressure from the Trump administration over its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, as senior trade advisor Peter Navarro publicly criticized CEO Tim Cook for failing to shift iPhone production to the United States.

cook trump
In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," White House Senior Counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro sharply criticized Apple's global manufacturing strategy, focusing on its continued reliance on China for ‌iPhone‌ production. Navarro accused Apple CEO ‌Tim Cook‌ of delaying efforts to relocate operations and claimed that the company had made insufficient progress:

Going back to the first Trump term, Tim Cook has continually asked for more time in order to move his factories out of China. I mean, it's the longest running soap opera in Silicon Valley. And my problem with Tim Cook is he never takes the steps to actually do that. And with all these new advanced manufacturing techniques and the way things are moving with AI and things like that, it's inconceivable to me that Tim Cook could not produce his iPhones elsewhere around the world and in this country.

Multiple industry analysts and economists have warned that reshoring Apple's production facilities to the United States would face serious logistical, economic, and labor-related barriers. Apple currently sources thousands of parts from over 40 countries.

Navarro's comments come as the Trump administration prepares to impose a new round of tariffs following the expiration of the 90-day tariff pause that was introduced in April 2025. During that pause, the administration sought to negotiate updated trade agreements with key manufacturing countries. As of this week, those efforts have led to partial deals with some countries, while others now face new tariffs of between 10% and 40% on exports to the United States.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

GfPQqmcRKUvP Avatar
GfPQqmcRKUvP
33 minutes ago at 07:10 pm

I dont agree with Trump much, but he is correct on this one.
I'm sure you'll be first in line to buy a $3,000 iPhone
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
49 minutes ago at 06:55 pm
USA can't make the same amount of iPhones China can make even if they wanted to. Even if iPhones cost 5x more to make.

This makes no sense.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrlcopy Avatar
jrlcopy
41 minutes ago at 07:02 pm
But Apple did tho.
They make iPhones in Brazil and India now.

Apple is like one of the only ones that actually did move manufacturing, is assembling some computers in the states, just the mac pro?

Why won't trump, I dunno, pick on all the other companies, Apple at least did some movement vs none.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
34 minutes ago at 07:09 pm
Navarro’s a stooge.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GermanSuplex Avatar
GermanSuplex
25 minutes ago at 07:18 pm
Yes, better get Tim Apple right in that, or else the Chinese-made Trump phone ('https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2025/06/17/trump-t1-mobile-phone-will-likely-be-made-in-china-experts.html') (made with “American values” ?) will have more affordable competition.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J InTech82 Avatar
J InTech82
16 minutes ago at 07:27 pm
Yes because moving manufacturing to the United States when everything is already running smoothly elsewhere, is completely and totally logical! /s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments