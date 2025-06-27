When Are AirTags 2 Launching? New Features and Launch Timeline

by

Apple hasn't refreshed the AirTags since their 2021 launch, despite the fact that they've become one of the most popular item tracking products. That's going to change in 2025, and we are expecting the AirTags 2 in the coming months.

airtag 4 pack blue
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman initially said that the next-generation AirTags would launch in the middle of the year (which is now), but we might have a longer wait. Recent information from 9to5Mac suggests that Apple will debut AirTags 2 in September at its iPhone launch event.

If Apple were going to launch new AirTags in the middle of the year, we probably would have seen them introduced at WWDC in June. That didn't happen, so September is the next likely target date. Gurman did say just ahead of WWDC that the updated AirTags are "nearly ready" to launch, and there is a possibility that AirTags 2 will be announced via press release rather than at an event, so it's still unclear whether Gurman or 9to5Mac is correct.

Rumors agree that new AirTags are not far off, so expect to see them at some point between July and September. If you're planning to buy an AirTag, it's probably worth holding off to see what Apple has in store.

There are no rumors of an updated design, so the ‌AirTag‌ 2 might look a lot like the original ‌AirTag‌. We're not expecting a rechargeable battery either, which is a bit of a disappointment.

The ‌AirTag‌ 2 is expected to include a second-generation UWB chip that improves tracking range. With the new technology, you will be able to track an ‌AirTag‌ with Precision Finding from up to 3x further away. The UWB 2 chip in the ‌iPhone‌ has a range of approximately 200 feet, and the ‌AirTag‌ 2 could match that.

Apple is planning to make the speaker in the ‌AirTag‌ 2 harder to remove, which will prevent people from pulling out the speaker and using the device for stalking purposes. Along those same anti-stalking lines, Apple plans to make the speaker louder than before too.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested Apple will integrate the next-generation AirTags with the Vision Pro for improved spatial computing, but it's not quite clear what role AirTags would play.

Pricing is not expected to change if there aren't going to be notable new features, and battery life is also likely to remain the same if Apple is sticking to the CR2032 batteries.

What new features would you like to see in the ‌AirTag‌ 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Tag: AirTags 2

Popular Stories

apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Tuesday June 24, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article128 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra cluster Now Playing

These Apple CarPlay Ultra Partners Now Say They Won't Support It

Wednesday June 25, 2025 5:03 am PDT by
Apple is facing mounting resistance from automakers over CarPlay Ultra, the next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles that was announced last month. A new (paywalled) Financial Times report claims several major brands are walking back their earlier commitments to support the upgraded dashboard software. German luxury manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Audi have both...
Read Full Article280 comments
ios 26 control center b2

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 2

Monday June 23, 2025 2:57 pm PDT by
Apple provided developers with the second beta of iOS 26, introducing the first changes and refinements to the new operating system since it debuted after the WWDC keynote. Because we're early in the beta testing process, there are quite a few tweaks to iOS 26, which we've rounded up below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Control Center The background behind the...
Read Full Article46 comments
Chase Sapphire Reserve Apple Perk Feature

Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Introduces New Perk for Apple Customers

Wednesday June 25, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Chase this week announced a series of new perks for its premium Sapphire Reserve credit card, and one of them is for a pair of Apple services. Specifically, the credit card now offers complimentary annual subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, a value of up to $250 per year. If you are already paying for Apple TV+ and/or Apple Music directly through Apple, those subscriptions will...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Three Months With These 12 New Features

Saturday June 21, 2025 2:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are around three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices from credible sources. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X...
Read Full Article
foldable iphone mockup

Foldable iPhone Leak Reveals New Camera Details

Thursday June 26, 2025 3:01 am PDT by
A new rumor today surfaced about Apple's book-style foldable iPhone, set to be released next year, and this time it's about the cameras. Mockup of foldable iPhone in its unfolded state (Image: Digital Chat Station) In a previous report, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold" for short) to include a dual-lens rear camera, but Kuo provided no other...
Read Full Article76 comments
iPhone 18 Punch Hole Feature

Here's What Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Display Could Look Like

Wednesday June 25, 2025 12:07 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone 18 Pro reports recently, you'll know that there are two competing rumors from usually reliable sources about how Apple plans to integrate Face ID into the display, and both of them likely affect the fate of the Dynamic Island – and in turn the overall look of the display itself. Last month, The Information's Wayne Ma said that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18...
Read Full Article63 comments
HomePod 2 and Mini feature 2

iOS 26 Brings New Functionality to HomePod

Wednesday June 25, 2025 9:27 am PDT by
With the launch of iOS 26 and HomePod Software 26, Apple is adding support for Crossfade, an Apple Music feature that improves transitions between songs. Beta testers who have the second HomePod Software 26 and iOS 26 betas now have an option to enable Crossfade. The toggle is a little bit hidden, but it can be found by opening up the Home app, going to Settings, tapping on a person's name,...
Read Full Article46 comments