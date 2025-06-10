'AirPods Pro 3' Referenced in iOS 26 Code

iOS 26 suggests that Apple is indeed working on a new version of the AirPods Pro that could be coming in the not too distant future. Code in ‌iOS 26‌ discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser references the "AirPods Pro 3" alongside the "‌AirPods Pro‌" and the "‌AirPods Pro‌ 2."



There is no ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ at the current time, but rumors suggest that Apple plans to introduce a new model this fall. The reference is buried in a headphone-related UI framework, so Apple appears to be preparing for the upcoming product launch behind the scenes.

This isn't actually the first time Apple has hinted at ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. Last month, Apple changed a reference to the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ to the "‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 or later," even though there is no "later" right now.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ will have a new look for the earbuds and the case, with Apple perhaps slimming down the case like it did for the AirPods 4. We're also counting on a faster audio chip that brings improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio quality, plus the updated earbuds might offer heart rate monitoring functionality and temperature sensing.

For more on what's expected for the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, we have a dedicated guide that's updated with new rumors regularly.