Will Apple Release an iPhone 17e? Here's What We Know

by

Apple's February launch of the iPhone 16e, which replaced the iPhone SE line, marked a strategic shift in the company's flagship smartphone lineup. Starting at $599, the iPhone 16e offers a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an A18 chip, and a USB-C port, positioning it as a more affordable alternative within the iPhone 16 family. Does that mean we should expect an iPhone 17e to be added to the upcoming iPhone 17 series?

iPhone 16e Feature
Apple's iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air that replaces the existing Plus model. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have a significantly thinner design with an aluminum chassis and a 6.6-inch display, aiming to offer a balance between portability and performance.

Given this lineup, it's natural to question whether Apple will continue the "e" series with an iPhone 17e, since the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air could potentially represent Apple's approach to providing a mid-tier option, replacing the need for an "e" variant. However, Apple is likely to market the new ultra-thin Plus-replacing device as a desirable premium option despite its single camera and lack of other features, so we do not expect it to sell for less than $899, which is the current price for the iPhone 16 Plus. At $899, the iPhone 17 Air would be more expensive than the iPhone 17, but less expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro.

A stronger possibility is that Apple releases an iPhone 17e next year around the same February window, using the model's launch as a way to reinvigorate its flagship lineup mid-cycle. Apple could choose to do this each year. It's a more exciting strategy than simply offering new iPhone colors in the spring, which Apple has done in the past.

Indeed, one rumor in April suggested Apple's next-generation iPhone 17e was already nearing the trial production stage, though the leaker behind the claim suggested a May 2026 release for the device rather than February. In addition, respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo ha since predicted that Apple will launch a second-generation iPhone 17e in the first half of next year. And it is not expected to be the last of its kind.

Looking further ahead, Kuo says a third-generation "e" device will reportedly be released alongside the standard iPhone 18 in the first half of 2027. That's because Apple is now said to be launching the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in the spring – a full six months after the iPhone 18 Pro models – as part of its switch to a split iPhone yearly launch strategy.

If the claims turned out to be inaccurate, Apple could always opt to release "e" series iPhone models based on a non-linear roadmap, similar to the iPhone SE. The first-generation iPhone SE was released on March 2016, while the second-generation model arrived in April 2020, and the third-generation iPhone SE came in March 2022.

As Apple continues to evolve its iPhone strategy, the success of the iPhone 16e in the coming months may ultimately determine whether we'll see future "e" variants alongside the main iPhone lineup. In that sense, iPhone 16e sales figures and user feedback may be the best gauge as to where Apple might head next. And early reports suggest the device is doing well: recent data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) suggests Apple's iPhone 16e is off to a strong start, capturing 7% of U.S. iPhone sales in its first partial quarter of availability.

