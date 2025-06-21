Apple Pulls 'Convince Your Parents to Get You a Mac' Ad From YouTube

by

Apple has marked as private its day-old The Parent Presentation video on YouTube, meaning that it is no longer available to watch.

The Parent Presentation Apple Ad Thumbnail
Apple has also moved The Parent Presentation to the bottom of its College Students page, effectively burying it. When we reported on the marketing campaign yesterday, the presentation was prominently featured at the top of the page.

It is unclear why Apple is suddenly hiding the ad, or if it will return. Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

On social media, some people said that the ad was cringe or gross, so perhaps Apple pulled the video due to overly negative reception. To be clear, this is merely speculation, and there were others who found humor in the video.

Teenagers can be a tough crowd to impress.

It would not be the first time that Apple pulled ads from YouTube that did not go over well, or became the subject of a class action lawsuit.

Why Mac
The Parent Presentation is a customizable slideshow that explains why a Mac is a useful tool in college. The presentation is available to download for free in PowerPoint, Keynote, and Google Slides formats. Students can customize the presentation slides, and then show it to their parents to convince them to buy them a Mac.

In an accompanying YouTube video shared by Apple, comedian Martin Herlihy showed a group of high school students how to effectively use The Parent Presentation.

It is that video that is now hidden.

turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
17 minutes ago at 07:59 am
I see the marketing missteps are continuing to occur.

This feels like an area of the company that needs to be examined and reformed.

I still can’t believe that horrendous “Forgot my husband’s birthday. Let me have my iphone make a photo slideshow birthday gift.” AD ever made it out to public eyes.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phonetrailers
phonetrailers
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am
I have archived the video, if anyone's interested
Link:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac
winxmac
17 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Apple lately has been creating video ads only to delete/hide them from the public eyes. Reminds me of Samsung's ingenious ads from a few years ago.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TxMacAddict
TxMacAddict
18 minutes ago at 07:58 am
There is no more room for comedy or comedians unfortunately.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW
EugW
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Yes, it's pretty bad. Yikes! I just downloaded it for posterity. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uller6
uller6
15 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Yeah, this marketing campaign is really cringe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
