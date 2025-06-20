MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 16 Pro From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 16 Pro and a Lululook Find My Tracker Card to go along with it.



Lululook's Tracker Card works like an AirTag, integrating with the Find My app on your iPhone. It's as thin as two credit cards so it can fit right into a wallet or passport, but it also has an optional lanyard on it so you can use it anywhere else.

Priced at $23, the tracker's battery lasts for up to five months and it can be recharged using a Qi-based wireless charger or a MagSafe charger. All of the ‌Find My‌ features are supported, so you can get notifications when you leave your wallet behind, view the last known location on a map, and play a sound if it's nearby. It's able to leverage the ‌Find My‌ network, relying on other nearby iPhones for tracking if you're out of Bluetooth range.

Lululook makes a range of accessories for iPhones, and if you need something to charge the Tracker Card, your ‌iPhone‌, and other devices, Lululook has some affordable 3-in-1 charging options with Qi2, which offers up to 15W wireless charging. Qi2 is equivalent to ‌MagSafe‌, and it features the same magnetic connection.

The $70 Lululook Qi2 3-in-1 Desk Charging Station comes in colors to match Apple's iPhones. It features an upright Qi2 charging platform for the ‌iPhone‌, an Apple Watch charger at the back, and an AirPods charging platform at the base. It's super compact and won't take up too much space on a desk.



Lululook's 3-in-1 Travel Charger has multiple folding positions, and it can charge an ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirPods. When not in use, it folds up into a small square and can be tucked inside the included carrying case. It can unfold into a full three-device charger that can lay flat on a table, or it can be used upright with support for StandBy.



Right now, there are 20 percent discounts on both of these products when purchasing through Amazon, which drops the price even lower.

The contest will run from today (June 20) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 27. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after June 27 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.