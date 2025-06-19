It's Not Just You: Apple Intelligence is Down on iOS 26 and Other Betas [Fixed]

Apple Intelligence has not been working for many hours today across the first developer betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.



The issue has been flagged by users across the Apple Developer Forums, Reddit, and other online discussion platforms throughout the day.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris is unable to use any Apple Intelligence features on iOS 26, ranging from Image Playground to Visual Intelligence.

The new Foundation Models framework, which provides developers with access to Apple's on-device large language model that powers Apple Intelligence, is also not working right now. Even the built-in ChatGPT functionality in the Xcode 26 beta is down.

Yes, betas are pre-release software, and issues like this are to be expected. However, we wanted to bring awareness to the ongoing outage.

While the cause of the outage is not entirely clear, developer Nicolás Alvarez said that Apple made some kind of update to its Apple Intelligence backend recently, so perhaps something went wrong with that, but we are merely speculating.

In any case, hopefully a fix is implemented soon.

Update: Just minutes after we published this article, the issue has been fixed.