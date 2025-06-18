Apple Card Offering Limited-Time Welcome Bonus

Applying for an Apple Card can score you some bonus money for a limited time.



Now through July 7, customers who apply for an Apple Card will receive $100 in extra Daily Cash when they spend $500 or more within the first 60 days of opening the account. You must apply for the Apple Card via the offer page to be eligible for the bonus.

The bonus is provided in addition to any regular Daily Cash that is earned. When paying with the Apple Card via Apple Pay, you can receive 3% back on purchases from Apple, Nike, Uber, Walgreens, and select other merchants in the U.S., and 2% back on all other purchases. When paying with the physical Apple Card, Daily Cash is limited to 1%.

It is common for credit cards to offer sign-up bonuses tied to minimum spending requirements, and there have been several Apple Card offers over the years.

Launched in 2019, Apple's credit card remains available in the U.S. only. The card can be managed in the Wallet app on the iPhone, with key benefits including color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and Daily Cash cash back paid out daily. Apple Card holders can also open a high-yield savings account, which currently offers a 3.65% APY.