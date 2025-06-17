Next NFC Release Will Quadruple Range of Contactless Connections

The NFC Forum has announced NFC Release 15, which extends the operating range of Near Field Communication interactions by up to four times and enables faster, more seamless experiences.



The NFC Forum is the global standards body responsible for Near Field Communication technology. NFC Release 15 increases the maximum operating range of NFC contactless connections from 0.5 centimeters to 2 centimeters. This fourfold increase in the NFC operating range reduces the need for precise alignment between devices during contactless transactions.

NFC Release 15 increases reliability and speed, resulting in fewer failed or repeated taps. It improves performance for smaller devices such as wearables, which contain smaller antennas. Support for devices like iPhones acting as NFC readers, such as during Tap to Pay on iPhone, will now support wider and more stable connection volumes.

Multi-purpose tap, allowing one tap to trigger multiple actions such as scanning a loyalty card at the same time as paying, is optimized. In addition, the new standard incorporates extended support for the NFC Digital Product Passport (DPP), a European Commission initiative designed to embed environmental and lifecycle data within physical products.

Apple is one of eight Board-level Principal Members of the NFC Forum, alongside companies including Google, Sony, and NXP. The ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch are both NFC-enabled, so the improvements with NFC Release 15 should materially improve performance and reliability on these devices in the future.

The Technical Specifications for NFC Release 15 are available today for NFC Forum Associate, Principal, and Sponsor-level member companies. Certification for NFC Release 15-compliant devices is expected to open later in 2025.