Get the M3 MacBook Air for Just $699 at Best Buy
Best Buy this week is taking $200 off several models of the M3 MacBook Air from 2024, with deals focusing mainly on the 13-inch versions of the computer. Prices start at just $699.00 for the 256GB M3 MacBook Air, down from $899.00.
You'll also find the 16GB RAM/512GB SSD M3 MacBook Air on sale for $899.00 and the 24GB RAM/512GB SSD M3 MacBook Air on sale for $1,099.00. All of these represent record low prices on the computer and right now only Best Buy has the deals.
If you're on the hunt for the newest M4 MacBook Air, some deals remain at Amazon this week. You can get the entry-level 256GB 13-inch M4 MacBook Air for $849.00 ($150 off) and the 256GB 15-inch M4 MacBook Air for $1,049.00 ($150 off).
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
