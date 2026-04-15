iOS 26.4 No Longer Signed by Apple, Blocking Downgrades From iOS 26.4.1
Apple today stopped signing iOS 26.4, so iPhone users who have updated to iOS 26.4.1 are no longer able to downgrade to the earlier version of iOS. iOS 26.4.1 came out a week ago.
When software is "signed," it means it can pass the server-side verification check that Apple does when a user downloads a new version of iOS on an iPhone. An update that's not signed can't be installed because it won't pass the verification check.
Apple does not show users earlier versions of iOS after an upgrade has been released, but when software is still signed, it is possible to downgrade with the macOS Finder app on a Mac or the Apple Devices app on a Windows PC.
Unsigning software prevents Apple customers from installing outdated, less secure versions of iOS, and Apple typically stops signing an update a week or so after new software comes out.
iOS 26.4.1 fixed iCloud syncing issues and Stolen Device Protection on enterprise devices. While iOS 26.4.1 is the current publicly available version of iOS, Apple is also beta testing an iOS 26.5 update.
Popular Stories
Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly a year later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon.
In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
CarPlay Ultra...
As we wait for WWDC to kick off next Monday, Apple today announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, recognizing apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.
The 2025 Apple Design Award winners are listed below, with one app and one game selected per category:
Delight and Fun - CapWords (App) and Balatro (Game)
Innovation - Play (App) and PBJ -...
While the AirPods Max 2 received more attention, Apple also released a second pair of headphones last month: Nike Powerbeats Pro 2.
Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 are the same as the regular Powerbeats Pro 2, except they have a two-tone design consisting of black and Nike's signature Volt neon green-yellow color. The headphones were released on March 20 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and a ...
Popular Stories
Apple has released iOS 26.4, the fourth major point update for iPhones since iOS 26 was released in September, and there are at least 14 notable changes and improvements worth checking out. We've rounded them up below.
The update doesn't have the enhanced Siri feature set we were hoping for – that's likely to arrive in iOS 27 – but there are quite a few other new additions included. They ...
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of upcoming iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 updates to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming a week after Apple provided the fourth betas. The release candidate represents the final version of iOS 26.4 that will be provided to the public if no additional bugs are found.
Registered developers and public beta testers can download ...
Apple today released the first Background Security Improvement (BSI) update, replacing the rapid security updates that it used to seed out a few years ago. The first BSI updates address a WebKit vulnerability that could allow maliciously crafted web content to bypass Same Origin Policy. There's a macOS Tahoe 26.3.1, iOS 26.3.1, and iPadOS 26.3.1 BSI update, as well as a macOS Tahoe 26.3.2 BSI...