Apple Says iPhone XS is Now Vintage
Apple today added the iPhone XS to the vintage products list on its website.
Apple considers a device to be "vintage" once five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers may still offer repairs for vintage devices, subject to parts availability.
In two more years from now, the iPhone XS will be classified as fully obsolete, at which point Apple will no longer service the device.
Apple released the iPhone XS in September 2018, and it was discontinued a year later. However, the device remained available through select resellers for longer, so it has only recently reached the five-year mark for vintage status.
Apple already classified the larger iPhone XS Max as vintage in November 2024.
Overall, the iPhone XS was a relatively minor upgrade over the iPhone X. The device's key new features included a faster A12 Bionic chip, improved cameras, and dual SIM support, while the iPhone XS Max offered a larger 6.5-inch display.
Apple also moved the iPad 5 from the vintage list to the obsolete list today.
Last, Apple added fine print to the page that says 2018 Mac mini owners should check with an Apple Authorized Service Provider to determine the service status of that computer, which was added to the vintage list a few months ago. It seemed a bit early for this model to be considered vintage, but the situation is not clear to us.
