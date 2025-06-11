macOS Tahoe is More Customizable in Three Ways

The upcoming macOS Tahoe update that Apple previewed this week gives the Mac more personality, with several new customization options.



iOS 18 introduced Dark and Tinted options for iPhone app icons, and macOS Tahoe extends those options to the Mac for the first time.

Just like on iOS 26, macOS Tahoe also offers a Clear option for app icons, which pairs nicely with the new Liquid Glass design.



Second, macOS Tahoe brings the iPhone's customizable Control Center layout to the Mac, allowing you to easily add and rearrange controls.



Third, macOS Tahoe makes it easy to change the colors of folder icons, and you can add a symbol or emoji to them for a unique flair.



macOS Tahoe is available now in developer beta, with a public beta to follow next month. The update will be released later this year.