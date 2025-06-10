watchOS 26 Removes These Apple Watch Faces

Apple has removed several Apple Watch faces that are options in watchOS 11, nixing the Fire/Water, Gradient, Liquid Metal, Vapor, and Toy Story watch faces, according to a post on Reddit.



Apple tends to quietly remove some watch face options when it launches a new version of iOS, so it is not a huge surprise to see these go missing. It is not clear why Apple picked these watch faces in particular, but it could be because they were used less often.

Apple didn't add new watch faces with watchOS 26, but some watch faces have new Liquid Glass-inspired design options.