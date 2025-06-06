Amazon Has AirPods Pro 2 at $169.99 and AirPods 4 at $99.99

Amazon's steep discount on the AirPods Pro 2 is back today, with the earbuds available for $169.99, down from $249.00. Free delivery options provide an estimated delivery date of around June 11, while Prime members should get the headphones sooner in most cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've tracked so far in 2025 and it's an overall solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2. Amazon also has the AirPods 4 available for $99.99 during this sale, an all-time low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.