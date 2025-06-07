macOS Tahoe Might Support One Fewer Mac Than Previously Rumored
macOS 26 will drop support for several older Intel-based Mac models currently compatible with macOS Sequoia, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of leaking information about Apple's software platforms.
macOS 26 will be compatible with the following Mac models, the account said:
- MacBook Air (M1 and later)
- MacBook Pro (2019 and later)
- iMac (2020 and later)
- Mac mini (M1 and later)
- Mac Studio (all models)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
That is the exact same list that was previously reported by AppleInsider, but there could be one slight difference, the leaker said with uncertainty.
According to the private account on X, it is said that macOS 26 will also drop support for the MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports). However, the account said they "don't quite believe" that, so do not put too much stock into that particular claim. Just know that this particular model is potentially on the chopping block too.
We do not link to the account due to its private nature, but we consider it to be a reliable source.
macOS 26 is rumored to be named macOS Tahoe. Apple will announce the software update during its WWDC 2025 keynote, which begins on Monday.
