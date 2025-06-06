Apple TV+ Announces MLB Friday Night Baseball Schedule for July

Apple and Major League Baseball this week announced the July schedule for Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader of MLB games streamed on Apple TV+.



Friday Night Baseball is included with an Apple TV+ subscription, at no additional cost. In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and it is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles with other Apple services.

The full July schedule is as follows:

Friday, 7/4

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET Friday, 7/11

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

7:10 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels

9:38 p.m. ET Friday, 7/18

No games Friday, 7/25

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

8:10 p.m. ET

Available in 60 countries, Apple says Friday Night Baseball provides enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions.