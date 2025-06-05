ChatGPT Now Integrates with Dropbox, Google Drive for Business

OpenAI has announced some new productivity features for ChatGPT, adding direct integration with major cloud storage services and introducing meeting recording capabilities for business users.



The AI chatbot can now connect to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, and SharePoint, allowing users to query information directly from their stored documents and files. Use case examples include a financial analyst asking ChatGPT to pull data from company reports to generate investment insights, or a marketing professional analyzing product presentations without leaving the ChatGPT interface.

OpenAI says the cloud integrations respect existing organizational access controls, so ChatGPT can only access documents it is authorized to view. The company says that data accessed through these connectors won't be used to train its models for Team, Enterprise, and Education customers.

Alongside cloud connectivity, ChatGPT is also introducing "record mode" for meeting transcription and note-taking. Initially available to Team users on macOS, the feature captures audio and generates structured notes complete with summaries, key points, action items, and time-stamped citations.

Unlike competing solutions from Zoom or Notion that require bot participation, ChatGPT's recording tool simply listens through the device microphone. Users can then convert action items into Canvas documents for follow-up work.

The update also includes "deep research connectors" in beta, which links ChatGPT to external platforms like HubSpot and Linear through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This enables autonomous research combining internal company data with web information to produce comprehensive reports.

The cloud connectors are available to all paid ChatGPT users, while MCP support is available to Pro, Team, and Enterprise subscribers.