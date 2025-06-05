Apple Arcade Adding Four More Games, Including Angry Birds Bounce

Apple today announced that four additional games will be added to the Apple Arcade library on Thursday, July 3, including a new Angry Birds title.



Angry Birds Bounce is a new take on the iconic Angry Birds game, which has been downloaded billions of times over the years. According to Apple, it combines classic Angry Birds slingshot gameplay with arcade-style brick-breaker mechanics.

Apple's full description of the game:

Join Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the gang on a brand-new adventure. Angry Birds Bounce combines the classic charm of Angry Birds with an innovative arcade brick-breaker twist. When the pigs take over their islands, the birds must bounce back — literally — combining into powerful flocks and launching themselves to defeat an army of piggies and reclaim their home. With strategic rogue-lite gameplay, each level is a new challenge where players will master precision shots, unlock exciting power-ups, and build unique combos during each run.

All four games that are coming to Apple Arcade on July 3:

More details about all of the games are outlined in Apple's announcement.

Apple also highlighted five games that are launching on Apple Arcade today.

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.