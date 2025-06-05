Apple Study: App Store Ecosystem Generated $1.3 Trillion Globally in 2024

by

Following a study looking into the success of the App Store ecosystem in the United States, Apple has sponsored a second study that covers the global App Store in 2024.

iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement
Apple's global ‌App Store‌ ecosystem supported an estimated $1.3 trillion in billings and sales across 2024, and for 90 percent of those sales, developers did not pay a commission to Apple.

"It's incredible to see so many developers design great apps, build successful businesses, and reach Apple users around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "This report is a testament to the many ways developers are enriching people's lives with app and game experiences, while creating opportunity and driving new innovations. We're proud to support their success."

Developer billings and sales of digital goods and services hit $131 billion, primarily from games and photo and video editing apps like those from Adobe. Sales of physical goods and services facilitated by ‌App Store‌ apps exceeded $1 trillion.

Over the last five years, spending in digital goods and services, physical goods and services, and in-app advertising has more than doubled, with the strongest growth in physical goods as people are increasingly using apps to order food and groceries.

The ‌App Store‌ draws more than 813 million average weekly visitors globally, with Apple's commerce system supporting developers with more than 40 local currencies and tax handling in 200 regions.

As with Apple's U.S. study, the global study highlights the ‌App Store‌ benefits and tools available to developers, including the more than 100 technical sessions that will come out next week during the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference.

The study's release comes as Apple is facing regulatory and legal pressure over its ‌App Store‌ rules in multiple countries. In addition to being forced to allow developers to direct customers to web-based purchase options in the U.S., Apple is also continuing to struggle with the Digital Markets Act in Europe. Apple is currently fighting DMA interoperability requirements that require it to give third-party developers access to iOS features that are normally limited to Apple's own products, and it has faced fines for compliance issues.

The full study is available through Apple's Newsroom article.

Tag: App Store

Popular Stories

iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Received a New Perk This Year

Sunday June 1, 2025 9:26 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost. The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
Read Full Article
WWDC 2025 Sleek Peek

Apple Shares New 'Sleek Peek' Teaser Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

Monday June 2, 2025 8:22 am PDT by
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks. The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
Read Full Article93 comments
carplay hero dashboard

iOS 26 to Upgrade CarPlay in Two Ways

Wednesday June 4, 2025 6:24 am PDT by
While the spotlight has been on CarPlay Ultra lately, the regular version of CarPlay is set to receive some enhancements alongside iOS 26. Apple will announce iOS 26 at WWDC 2025 next week, and the software update is expected to upgrade the CarPlay experience in at least two ways. The first iOS 26 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after Apple's keynote, and the update will...
Read Full Article49 comments
iOS 18

What to Expect From iOS 18.6 as One of the Final Updates Before iOS 26

Monday June 2, 2025 12:33 pm PDT by
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow. Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far. Timing Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs. The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...
Read Full Article40 comments
macOS Tahoe Render

WWDC 2025: What to Expect From macOS 26 Tahoe

Monday June 2, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
WWDC is less than a week away, and as we ramp up to the big announcement, we're going to share details on what we know about each operating system. We're starting with the next-generation version of macOS, which Apple is apparently going to call macOS Tahoe. Name Since the current version of macOS is macOS 15, it would normally be followed by macOS 16, but Apple is changing its naming...
Read Full Article145 comments
sebastian de with living glass

Ex-Apple Designer Reveals 'Living Glass' iOS 26 Concepts

Wednesday June 4, 2025 4:17 am PDT by
Designer Sebastiaan de With has published an impressive preview of what Apple's rumored iOS redesign might look like, complete with detailed mockups and a design philosophy that he believes could reshape how users interact with their devices. With WWDC just days away, de With – co-founder of photography app maker Lux and former Apple designer – has created what he calls "Living Glass"...
Read Full Article80 comments
iOS 26 Mock Rainbow Feature

iOS 26: All the New Features We Expect

Tuesday June 3, 2025 4:49 pm PDT by
The 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up quick, with less than a week to go before the big keynote event. We're sharing a series of rumor recaps this week, for those who want to get a sneak peek at some of the features expected in Apple's upcoming software updates. iOS 26 is definitely the OS that we've heard the most about, and rumors suggest that it's going to get a major...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
Read Full Article87 comments

Top Rated Comments

Living the Dream Avatar
Living the Dream
26 minutes ago at 06:04 am

developers should be thanking apple. but greedy tim sweeney wants more money
Imagine Apple having to pay Microsoft for iTunes on their platform OR if Microsoft blocked Apple from having iTunes on their platform. The company would not be where it is today.

Apple is being a complete control freak on iPhone, iPad, etc when they allow anyone and everyone to publish free on MacOS as does Microsoft with Windows.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
23 minutes ago at 06:08 am

developers should be thanking apple. but greedy tim sweeney wants more money
Apple should be thanking developers. How many iPhones would they sell if there were no third-party apps?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rogifan Avatar
Rogifan
15 minutes ago at 06:16 am
We should be skeptical of any studies commissioned/sponsored by Apple. It’s not much more than PR spin.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts Avatar
Aeronauts
12 minutes ago at 06:19 am

developers should be thanking apple. but greedy tim sweeney wants more money
It works both ways. Apple should be thanking developers. Without them the iPhone would not have been so successful.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
5 minutes ago at 06:25 am

If customers want iTunes so bad on Windows and Microsoft blocked it, customers would leave Windows and get a Mac which means Apple would be better off. Clearly Microsoft doesn't want Apple to sell more Macs so they didn't block iTunes

See how that works?
No one would buy a Mac to use iTunes, and Apple knew that. Same as (next to) no one would buy the iPhone if it didn't have developers producing 3rd party apps.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
13 minutes ago at 06:18 am

Imagine Apple having to pay Microsoft for iTunes on their platform OR if Microsoft blocked Apple from having iTunes on their platform.
If customers want iTunes so bad on Windows and Microsoft blocked it, customers would leave Windows and get a Mac which means Apple would be better off. Clearly Microsoft doesn't want Apple to sell more Macs so they didn't block iTunes

See how that works?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments