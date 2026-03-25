 Apple Updates App Store Connect With More Than 100 New Metrics - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Updates App Store Connect With More Than 100 New Metrics

by

App Store Connect is a tool that allows app developers to view App Store metrics such as total downloads, and today it is receiving a major update.

App Store Connect 2026
"Analytics in App Store Connect receives its biggest update since its launch," said Apple, in a post on its developer news portal.

Apple says App Store Connect has a refreshed user experience that makes it easier to measure the performance of apps and games. There are more than 100 new metrics available, including new in-app purchase and subscription data.

Here is what is new, according to Apple:

• More than 100 new metrics. Now you can access monetization and subscription data in Analytics to better understand the performance of your In-App Purchases and offers.

• New cohort capabilities. Analyze user behavior based on common attributes — such as download date, download source, offer start date, and more — to measure how a particular group of users performs over time. For example, if you’ve expanded your app to a new region, you can monitor how long it takes users in that region to make a purchase compared to other more established regions. Cohort data is aggregated to ensure user privacy.

• New peer group benchmarks. Discover how you stack up to peers with two new monetization benchmarks: download-to-paid conversion and proceeds per download. Benchmarks incorporate differential privacy techniques to protect individual developer performance while also providing meaningful and actionable insights.

• Two new subscription reports. Export these via the Analytics Reports API to perform offline analysis and integrate Analytics into your own data systems.

• Additional filters. Apply up to seven filters to your selected metrics at once allowing you to drill down further and uncover additional insights.

App Store Analytics Guide. This new guide in App Store Connect Help enables you to develop a data-driven strategy and understand App Store tools and features you can use to grow your business.

Apple has an App Store Connect app for the iPhone and iPad. App Store Connect is also available on the web at appstoreconnect.apple.com.

Tags: App Store, App Store Connect

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Released Yet Another New Product Today

Friday March 20, 2026 2:39 pm PDT by
Apple has unveiled a whopping nine new products so far this March, including an iPhone 17e, iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Neo, an updated Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, AirPods Max 2, and now the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as...
Read Full Article
HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Read Full Article135 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.4 Adds Two New Features to CarPlay

Tuesday March 24, 2026 1:55 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps. To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....
Read Full Article23 comments