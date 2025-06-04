Will iOS 26 Be Compatible With Your iPhone? Here's the Rumored List
iOS 26 will be compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing iOS-related information.
We are unable to identify the source, but we consider them to be very reliable.
If this rumor proves to be accurate, iOS 18 will be the final version that supports the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. However, the devices will continue to receive security updates for the foreseeable future, even after iOS 26 is released.
iOS 26 would be compatible with the following iPhone models, per this rumor:
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Of course, iOS 26 will also be compatible with all future iPhone 17 models.
As usual, some features will be unavailable on older iPhone models. For example, Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.
Last year, the same account accurately leaked iOS 18 compatibility details, so there is a good chance that their latest information is true.
The first iOS 26 beta should be released following the WWDC 2025 keynote on June 9, and the update should be released to everyone in September.
