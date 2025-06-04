Will iOS 26 Be Compatible With Your iPhone? Here's the Rumored List

iOS 26 will be compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing iOS-related information.



We are unable to identify the source, but we consider them to be very reliable.

If this rumor proves to be accurate, iOS 18 will be the final version that supports the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. However, the devices will continue to receive security updates for the foreseeable future, even after iOS 26 is released.

iOS 26 would be compatible with the following iPhone models, per this rumor:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Of course, iOS 26 will also be compatible with all future iPhone 17 models.

As usual, some features will be unavailable on older iPhone models. For example, Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Last year, the same account accurately leaked iOS 18 compatibility details, so there is a good chance that their latest information is true.

The first iOS 26 beta should be released following the WWDC 2025 keynote on June 9, and the update should be released to everyone in September.