YouTube's iOS App Just Dropped Support for These iPhone Models

YouTube has updated its iOS app to version 20.22.1, which now requires iOS 16 or later to install and run. The change means several older iPhone models are no longer officially compatible with the app.



The affected devices are those that cannot upgrade beyond iOS 15 – namely, the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE. If you have an iPod touch 7, that will no longer run the app either.

Likewise, the YouTube app for iPad now requires iPadOS 16 or later, which means the app has discontinued support for the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

Users with these older devices can still access YouTube through their web browser by visiting m.youtube.com, but the experience won't match the native app's functionality.