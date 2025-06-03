WhatsApp Drops Support for These iPhone Models

WhatsApp has ended support for iOS versions older than iOS 15.1, removing the chat platform's compatibility with several iPhone models in the process. The change began on June 1, after Meta delayed it from an original planned date of May 5.

Whatsapp Feature
WhatsApp is no longer compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus models. Users with those devices won't be able to access the encrypted chat service through the app unless they upgrade their iPhone. Alternatively, users can visit web.whatsapp.com in their browser, but the experience won't be the same.

Users who intend to upgrade can back up their WhatsApp chats to iCloud, and restore their full chat and media history to a newer, supported device using using WhatsApp's Chat Transfer feature. Instructions on how to do so are outlined in WhatsApp's Help Center.

In related developments, WhatsApp is now available on the iPad, coming more than 15 years after the messaging service launched. Meta has confirmed that an Instagram app for the iPad is also in the works.

Top Rated Comments

Reverend Benny Avatar
Reverend Benny
48 minutes ago at 04:43 am

Is there anyone using iPhone 5s? 6? 6S :oops:?
I'd say there are a few around. Still decent phones aside that Apple has dropped support and don't update them anymore.
The new EU Ecodesign Regulation is a step in the right directon towards pushing manufacturers to support devices longer. Wouldn't have helped in this case tho.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kaa0s Avatar
kaa0s
25 minutes ago at 05:06 am

Is there anyone using iPhone 5s? 6? 6S :oops:?
Me, 6S just for Apple Carplay. :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zombierunner Avatar
zombierunner
51 minutes ago at 04:39 am
Is there anyone using iPhone 5s? 6? 6S :oops:?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
41 minutes ago at 04:50 am
Using a dedicated phone for Facebook marketplace, was using an iPhone 6 for a while until some of the features stopped working, was forced to upgrade to a seven which gave a bump to iOS 15 and for now am receiving app updates.

In reality it’s not necessarily Apple forcing us to buy new devices but the app developers dropping support for older iOS versions even though they still can release them as some of the developers do.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments