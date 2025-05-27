WhatsApp for iPad Now Available

WhatsApp is now available for iPad, Meta today announced.



‌iPad‌ support comes more than 15 years after the messaging service launched. In September, Meta started beta testing WhatsApp for ‌iPad‌ via TestFlight.

WhatsApp allows users of the encrypted messaging platform to link up to four devices to their account even when their main smartphone is not connected to the internet. Each linked device connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

In addition to WhatsApp, Meta owns Facebook, Threads, and Instagram. There is an ‌iPad‌ app for Facebook, but the Threads app remains iPhone only. An Instagram app for the iPad is reportedly in the works.

WhatsApp for ‌iPad‌ is available to download from the App Store now.