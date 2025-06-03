Apple TV+ Reportedly Outbidding NBC for More MLB Games

by

Apple TV+ is emerging as the frontrunner to acquire additional MLB media rights currently held by ESPN, according to a Sports Business Journal report.

Apple TV Plus Friday Night Baseball 2025
Sources tell the publication that Apple's offer would likely exceed what NBC has proposed for the same package, particularly if focused on Sunday night games. NBC reportedly bid for all of ESPN's current MLB rights, but the league faces a familiar streaming dilemma: fewer dollars from traditional broadcasters with broader reach versus higher payments from digital platforms with smaller audiences.

Apple already pays MLB a reported $85 million annually for "Friday Night Baseball" through to 2028. The potential deal would be structured as a three-year agreement, positioning MLB to bundle all national rights when current contracts with Fox Sports and TNT Sports expire in 2028.

The streaming service currently includes Friday night games at no additional cost with Apple TV+ subscriptions, which cost $9.99 monthly or $99 yearly in the U.S. It's also included in all Apple One subscription bundles with other Apple services.

MLB has yet to finalize the structure of post-ESPN packages, leaving multiple scenarios on the table for Sunday night games, Wild Card coverage, and the Home Run Derby. The talks sound like they remain fluid, with various moving parts still under consideration.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Popular Stories

WWDC 2025 Sleek Peek

Apple Shares New 'Sleek Peek' Teaser Ahead of WWDC 2025 Next Week

Monday June 2, 2025 8:22 am PDT by
WWDC 2025 is just one week away, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Ahead of the annual developer conference, Apple updated its WWDC page today with a new "Sleek peek" tagline, which replaces the original "On the horizon" tagline that it used over the past few weeks. The graphic for WWDC 2025 has also been updated. It is now a...
Read Full Article81 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Received a New Perk This Year

Sunday June 1, 2025 9:26 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple introduced an additional perk for you this year, at no additional cost. The perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which was released in the App Store in February. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby...
Read Full Article
macOS Tahoe Render

macOS Tahoe Name Leaked Ahead of Apple's WWDC Event Next Week

Sunday June 1, 2025 7:08 am PDT by
The alleged name of macOS 26 (yes) has leaked. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that macOS 26 will be named macOS Tahoe, after California's scenic Lake Tahoe. Apple previously named its Mac operating systems after big cats like Cheetah, Tiger, Leopard, and Lion. Starting with OS X Mavericks in 2013, however, Apple switched to California-themed names like...
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Tuesday May 27, 2025 9:10 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
Read Full Article85 comments
28 years later iphone 1

Filmmakers Used 20 iPhones at Once to Shoot '28 Years Later'

Friday May 30, 2025 7:27 am PDT by
Sony today provided a closer look at the iPhone rigs used to shoot the upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie "28 Years Later" (via IGN). With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone. 28 Years Later is the sequel to "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007), which depict the aftermath of a...
Read Full Article76 comments
iOS 18

What to Expect From iOS 18.6 as One of the Final Updates Before iOS 26

Monday June 2, 2025 12:33 pm PDT by
It has been three weeks as of today since Apple released iOS 18.5, and we are still waiting for the first iOS 18.6 beta to follow. Below, we outline everything we know about iOS 18.6 so far. Timing Apple's software engineers have been internally testing iOS 18.6 since late March, according to the MacRumors visitors logs. The first betas of iOS 13.6 through iOS 16.6 were all released...
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

6 visionOS-Inspired Design Elements Coming to iOS 26

Friday May 30, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26, Apple is planning to debut a new design that's been described as taking inspiration from visionOS, the newest operating system. With WWDC coming up soon, we thought we'd take a closer look at visionOS and some of the design details that Apple might adopt based on current rumors and leaked information. 1. Translucency Inside Apple, the iOS 26...
Read Full Article162 comments

Top Rated Comments

ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
36 minutes ago at 06:24 am

Baseball is super boring tbh. I don't understand why people watch it live in the hot summer sun.
Thanks for letting us all know.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
besler3035 Avatar
besler3035
39 minutes ago at 06:22 am

Awesome! Between this, MLS, and shows like The Studio, Apple TV+ is the leader in dull content that I couldn’t care less about.
Consider yourself in the minority. The Studio is great. And to add to that, shows like Your Friends & Neighbors, Ted Lasso, Severance, and Shrinking show why Apple TV+ is a great place for quality, high production shows. They've been compared to the HBO of old. And for good reason.

Now am I a baseball fan? Not really. But every streamer is looking to get more into sports these days, so this makes sense. And it brings in advertising dollars.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Green Valkyrie Avatar
Green Valkyrie
29 minutes ago at 06:32 am

Baseball is super boring tbh. I don't understand why people watch it live in the hot summer sun.
Well each to their own. For this European, baseball is the one US sport I actually like. And I like it a lot - it's what short form cricket has tried (and failed) multiple times to be.

Oh and the Mets rule :cool:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AgeOfSpiracles Avatar
AgeOfSpiracles
53 minutes ago at 06:08 am
I'm here for it. The Friday night games are wonderful compared to dealing with whatever random streaming app you have to use for this or that game. But that could just be because I'm an O's fan, and the MASN app is the 12th circle of hell. (although I will concede that it has been fine in 2025. Still sucks but at least reliably displays baseball games now)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slkjflla Avatar
slkjflla
57 minutes ago at 06:03 am
I have this annoying situation in France. Before AppleTV had the rights to MLB games I could watch all games via MLB.tv. But Apple wouldn't allow their games to also be shown on MLB.tv. You need an Apple sub to watch. Only thing is, Apple don't broadcast the games in France. Most other European countries sure, France... no.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BuddyRich Avatar
BuddyRich
31 minutes ago at 06:30 am

I'm here for it. The Friday night games are wonderful compared to dealing with whatever random streaming app you have to use for this or that game. But that could just be because I'm an O's fan, and the MASN app is the 12th circle of hell. (although I will concede that it has been fine in 2025. Still sucks but at least reliably displays baseball games now)
Same. Though they need to get better announcers. They are much better than the first season, but their broadcast/stream quality and presentation is top notch... Also like that unlike most other sports broadcasters they aren't infested with ads (particularly online gambling ones) and just show inbetween innings with ballpark sounds and do a half-inning of in play just ballpark sounds... though Apple is a money making enterprise I don't expect that to last as they'll want to monetize their rights...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments