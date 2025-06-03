Apple TV+ Reportedly Outbidding NBC for More MLB Games

Apple TV+ is emerging as the frontrunner to acquire additional MLB media rights currently held by ESPN, according to a Sports Business Journal report.



Sources tell the publication that Apple's offer would likely exceed what NBC has proposed for the same package, particularly if focused on Sunday night games. NBC reportedly bid for all of ESPN's current MLB rights, but the league faces a familiar streaming dilemma: fewer dollars from traditional broadcasters with broader reach versus higher payments from digital platforms with smaller audiences.

Apple already pays MLB a reported $85 million annually for "Friday Night Baseball" through to 2028. The potential deal would be structured as a three-year agreement, positioning MLB to bundle all national rights when current contracts with Fox Sports and TNT Sports expire in 2028.

The streaming service currently includes Friday night games at no additional cost with Apple TV+ subscriptions, which cost $9.99 monthly or $99 yearly in the U.S. It's also included in all Apple One subscription bundles with other Apple services.

MLB has yet to finalize the structure of post-ESPN packages, leaving multiple scenarios on the table for Sunday night games, Wild Card coverage, and the Home Run Derby. The talks sound like they remain fluid, with various moving parts still under consideration.