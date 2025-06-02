Get Up to $260 Off M4 MacBook Air on Amazon, Now Starting at $837.19

Prices on the M4 MacBook Air have continued to drop on Amazon over the past few days, with new record low prices hitting for both the 13-inch and 15-inch models. Most of these computers are in stock and available to be delivered in early June and ahead of Father's Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has up to $209 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $837.19 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,001.76 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,189.95 for the 24GB/512GB model. All three of these represent new all-time low prices on the M4 MacBook Air, and beat last week's deals by about $30.

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,225.17 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,338.62. Across the board, these are all new all-time low prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

