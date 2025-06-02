Discounted M2 iPad Air Models Now Available in Apple's U.S. Refurbished Store

Apple today added the 11-inch and 13-inch M2 iPad Air models to its refurbished store in the United States, offering these tablets at a discounted price in the U.S. for the first time since its May 2024 launch.



Refurbished ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌ models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to Apple's original pricing for new models. The 11-inch ‌iPad Air‌ with 128GB of storage is $469, for example, while the base 13-inch 128GB ‌iPad Air‌ is $639. Apple originally sold the 11-inch ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌ for $549, and the 13-inch model for $749.

The refurbished ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌ models were added to the UK store earlier this month, but they are new to the U.S. store.

Apple replaced the ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Air‌ with the M3 ‌iPad Air‌ earlier this year, so the ‌M2‌ models are the prior-generation ‌iPad Air‌ option and can no longer be purchased new from Apple.

There are multiple colors and capacities available as of the time of writing, as well as cellular and standard Wi-Fi models, but stock will fluctuate over time as Apple refreshes what's available. If you're aiming for a particular color or capacity, you might need to check back.

Refurbished iPads from Apple are equipped with new batteries, outer shells, and a new USB-C cable, and are essentially identical in performance to new-in-box iPads. Apple offers a one-year warranty on refurbished iPads, and buyers can purchase extended AppleCare+ coverage.