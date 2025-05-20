Apple Begins Rolling Out Refurbished 2024 iPad Air Models at a Discount

Apple last week added iPad Air models with the M2 chip to its refurbished store in the UK, for the first time since the device was released in May 2024.



As usual, the refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15% to 20% compared to Apple's original pricing for the equivalent brand-new models. For example, the 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi only is currently available for £639, compared to £799 when it was first released last year.

For now, availability is limited to the UK, but inventory should expand to the U.S. and other countries over the next several weeks.

Apple says its refurbished iPads include a new battery and outer shell, a new white box, and all manuals and accessories, including a USB-C charging cable. Apple says it puts refurbished devices through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and it performs full functionality testing to ensure that no defective units are sold.

All refurbished iPads are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy, and AppleCare+ coverage is available.

While some savings can be had here, better iPad deals are often available through Amazon.

Apple updated the iPad Air with the M3 chip in March this year.