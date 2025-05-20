Apple Begins Rolling Out Refurbished 2024 iPad Air Models at a Discount
Apple last week added iPad Air models with the M2 chip to its refurbished store in the UK, for the first time since the device was released in May 2024.
As usual, the refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15% to 20% compared to Apple's original pricing for the equivalent brand-new models. For example, the 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi only is currently available for £639, compared to £799 when it was first released last year.
For now, availability is limited to the UK, but inventory should expand to the U.S. and other countries over the next several weeks.
Apple says its refurbished iPads include a new battery and outer shell, a new white box, and all manuals and accessories, including a USB-C charging cable. Apple says it puts refurbished devices through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and it performs full functionality testing to ensure that no defective units are sold.
All refurbished iPads are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy, and AppleCare+ coverage is available.
While some savings can be had here, better iPad deals are often available through Amazon.
Apple updated the iPad Air with the M3 chip in March this year.
Popular Stories
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature.
According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now.
According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.
CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Apple plans to mostly stop announcing new features more than a few months before they are ready to launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett. The pair of reporters revealed this noteworthy tidbit towards the bottom of a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today.
This alleged change in strategy comes after Apple was forced to delay its more...
Apple has big plans to improve Siri over the next few years, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett report.
Some Apple executives are now reportedly pushing to turn Siri into a true ChatGPT competitor. A next-generation, chatbot version of Siri has reportedly made significant progress during testing over the past six months; some executives allegedly now see it as "on par" with recent...