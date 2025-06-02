Did You Know That You Can Change the Apple TV's Keyboard Layout? Here's How

If you have ever used an Apple TV, you are likely familiar with the device's linear keyboard, which can be tedious to use if you have a lot of text to enter.



Fortunately, if you are tired of swiping back and forth while entering a long password, the keyboard's layout can easily be changed. To do so, open the Settings app on the Apple TV, select General → Keyboard Layout, and choose Grid instead of Linear.

The on-screen keyboard will then have a square layout by default.



Stephen Robles highlighted this simple but oft-overlooked setting in a recent YouTube video, alongside many other useful Apple TV tips and tricks.