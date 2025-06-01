Instagram Expected to Release iPad App Later This Year

by

The Information's Kaya Yurieff and Kalley Huang in April reported that Meta was working on a long-awaited Instagram app for iPads.

Instagram Feature 2
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated the report in his Power On newsletter today.

Gurman said that Meta employees are "actively testing" Instagram for the iPad, and he expects the app to be released this year, barring any setbacks.

Meta has offered a Facebook app for iPads since 2011, but it had largely avoided offering apps for the device otherwise. That tune finally seems to be changing, as the company released a WhatsApp app for iPads last week, and there are now multiple sources who have claimed that an Instagram app for iPads is in the pipeline too.

There is no word yet on whether Meta plans to release an iPad app for Threads as well.

