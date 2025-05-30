Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Max and MacBook Air Get Big Discounts Alongside Our Exclusive Anker Sale

This week's best deals focused on big discounts at Anker, Woot, and Peacock, along with an ongoing $69 markdown on the AirPods Max and up to $235 off M4 MacBook Air at Amazon.

AirPods Max

What's the deal? Get $69 off AirPods Max

Get $69 off AirPods Max Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's USB-C AirPods Max hit $479.99 in multiple colors this week on Amazon, and these deals are still available today.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Get up to $235 for M4 MacBook Air

Get up to $235 for M4 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has up to $235 off the M4 MacBook Air this week, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale. These prices have been fluctuating a lot over the past few days, so be sure to browse them soon if you're interested.



Anker

What's the deal? Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive sale

Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive sale Where can I get it? Anker

Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker is still offering our readers an exclusive 20 percent off this month, and the code works on nearly every accessory sitewide. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.



Apple Watch Bands at Woot

What's the deal? Buy one Solo/Braided Loop on sale, get up to two free

Buy one Solo/Braided Loop on sale, get up to two free Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot's BOGO sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands is still happening this week, but it is poised to finally end later tonight. If enough stock still remains, Woot could extend the sale again, but now is your best chance to buy one Solo/Braided Loop at a huge discount and get up to two bands for free.

For more information on how this sale works, be sure to visit our original post.



Peacock

What's the deal? Get 68% off your first year of Peacock

Get 68% off your first year of Peacock Where can I get it? Peacock

Peacock Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Peacock recently introduced one of its best offers so far in 2025, allowing new subscribers a chance to get a full year of the premium plan for $24.99, down from $79.99. You can read more about how to claim this offer in our original post.