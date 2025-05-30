Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Max and MacBook Air Get Big Discounts Alongside Our Exclusive Anker Sale

by

This week's best deals focused on big discounts at Anker, Woot, and Peacock, along with an ongoing $69 markdown on the AirPods Max and up to $235 off M4 MacBook Air at Amazon.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf Purple 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Max

airpods max purple

  • What's the deal? Get $69 off AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$69 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $479.99

Apple's USB-C AirPods Max hit $479.99 in multiple colors this week on Amazon, and these deals are still available today.

MacBook Air

m4 macbook air purple

  • What's the deal? Get up to $235 for M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$130 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $869.00

$173 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,025.38

$185 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,213.57

$175 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,203.86

$162 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,236.59

$235 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,363.44

Amazon has up to $235 off the M4 MacBook Air this week, with both 13-inch and 15-inch models on sale. These prices have been fluctuating a lot over the past few days, so be sure to browse them soon if you're interested.

Anker

anker purple

  • What's the deal? Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive sale
  • Where can I get it? Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

EXCLUSIVE 20% OFF
Anker Sitewide Sale

Anker is still offering our readers an exclusive 20 percent off this month, and the code works on nearly every accessory sitewide. In order to get this deal, head to Anker's website and add an accessory to your cart, then enter the code Ankermacrumors2025 at checkout to see the discount.

Apple Watch Bands at Woot

new braided loop

  • What's the deal? Buy one Solo/Braided Loop on sale, get up to two free
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

BUY ONE GET 2 FREE
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot's BOGO sale on Apple Watch Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands is still happening this week, but it is poised to finally end later tonight. If enough stock still remains, Woot could extend the sale again, but now is your best chance to buy one Solo/Braided Loop at a huge discount and get up to two bands for free.

For more information on how this sale works, be sure to visit our original post.

Peacock

peacock purple

  • What's the deal? Get 68% off your first year of Peacock
  • Where can I get it? Peacock
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

68% OFF
Peacock for $24.99/Year

Peacock recently introduced one of its best offers so far in 2025, allowing new subscribers a chance to get a full year of the premium plan for $24.99, down from $79.99. You can read more about how to claim this offer in our original post.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

