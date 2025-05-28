Amazon Takes Up to $223 Off M4 MacBook Air With New Record Low Prices

Amazon today has low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with up to $223 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models. Some of the notebooks in this sale are seeing delayed delivery estimates, with most arriving in early or mid June, but if you're interested you can lock in these deals now ahead of those delivery dates.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has up to $182 off all three of the new configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $867.88 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,037.19 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,216.87 for the 24GB/512GB model. While the 256GB model is a solid second-best price, the latter two models are new record low prices for the M4 MacBook Air.

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,236.59 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,375.85. Across the board, these are all new all-time low prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

