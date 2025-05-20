Amazon Discounts USB-C AirPods Max to $479.99 in Every Color ($69 Off)
Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $479.99 in every color, down from $549.00. This sale started over the weekend with just one color at this price, but now Amazon has expanded it to include all five colors of the AirPods Max.
All colors are still available to be delivered in May, with most providing a delivery estimate around May 26 for free shipping options. Prime members in certain cities should be able to see same-day delivery options.
Right now this is one of the only notable AirPods discount on Amazon. The AirPods Pro 2 are available for $199.00 this week, down from $249.00, but that's not all that close to the record low price on the model. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
