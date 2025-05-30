Apple Shares 2024 App Store Data: Rejections, Removals, and More

Apple published its third annual App Store Transparency Report today [PDF], sharing insights into the ‌App Store‌ over the course of 2024. The report includes data on the number of apps rejected during the year, the number of customer and developer accounts deactivated, info on how many apps were removed from the ‌App Store‌, and so on.

There were 1,961,596 total apps on the ‌App Store‌ at the end of 2024, up nearly 100,000 from last year. The ‌App Store‌ sees 839,266,915 average weekly app downloads, and 813,110,348 average weekly visitors to the ‌App Store‌, with both metrics up compared to 2023.

Apple reviewed 7.77 million app submissions, and rejected 1.93 million of those. Performance, legal, design, business, and safety were the top reasons for rejection, in that order.

Of the 1.93 million submissions that were rejected, 295,109 were approved after developers addressed the issue. Apple removed 82,509 apps from the ‌App Store‌ during the year, primarily in the Utilities and Games categories. Apps that were removed are broken down by the reason behind the action, with design issues and fraud at the top of the list.

  1. Guideline 4.0 -- Design: 42,252
  2. DPLA 3.2(f) -- Fraud: 38,315
  3. DPLA 6.3 -- Intellectual Property Infringement: 425
  4. Guideline 4.3.0 -- Spam: 294
  5. DPLA 4.8 -- Export Control: 285
  6. Guideline 4.1.0 -- Copycats: 128
  7. Guideline 5.6.0 -- Developer Code of Conduct: 99
  8. Guideline 5.0.0 -- General: 89
  9. Guideline 5.2.1 -- Intellectual Property -- General: 77
  10. Guideline 3.1.2 -- Subscriptions: 69

Apple also pulled some apps due to government takedown demands. The majority of government takedown requests came from China, and Apple removed 1,307 apps at China's request. There were 171 apps removed at Russia's request, 79 from South Korea, 55 from Ukraine, and 50 from Jordan.

Apple received 26,224 appeals of app removals, with 6,978 from China and 3,571 from the United States. Only 78 apps in China and 71 apps in the United States were restored after going through Apple's appeal process.

There were 128,961,839 customer accounts terminated, and Apple says it prevented over $2 billion in fraud. Apple also terminated 146,747 developer accounts due to fraud and export control.

Apple has shared ‌App Store‌ Transparency Reports since 2023, because it agreed to do so as part of a 2021 class action lawsuit settlement with developers. Apple promised to deliver meaningful statistics about the app review process, listing everything from number of apps rejected to info on search queries. More info is available in the full report, and even more data can be found in the supplemental file available from Apple's legal site.

