Apple TV+ Announces 'The Morning Show' Season Four Release Date

Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" is returning later this year.



Apple announced that a 10-episode fourth season of the show begins September 17, with new episodes to follow each Wednesday through November 19.

"The Morning Show" was one of the first shows available on Apple TV+ when the streaming service launched in 2019, and it involves fictional journalists who work for a TV news station. The fourth season of the show will open in spring 2024, and it will explore topics like the rise of misinformation, according to Apple:

With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust?

The award-winning drama series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who also serve as executive producers. The star-studded ensemble cast has also included the likes of Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, and Jon Hamm.

Apple's announcement offers more details about the show's return.

In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99 per year. The streaming service is available through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com, with a free seven-day trial available.