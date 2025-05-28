Shortcuts Creators Debut Sky, an AI Helper That Understands Everything on Your Mac's Screen

by

The creators of Shortcuts, an app that was acquired by Apple and deeply integrated into iOS and macOS, today unveiled their latest project, Sky. Sky provides an AI helper that can assist you with everything that you do on your Mac.


Sky is designed to float unobtrusively over what you're doing, so AI is just a click away. It understands what's on your Mac's screen, and is able to take actions using the apps that you have installed. It's able to help with answering questions, writing, planning, coding, and much more, and it can be customized with prompts, scripts, and shortcuts.

Sky knows what apps you have open, what you're doing, and what actions are possible based on that information. Sky has built-in integrations for Calendar, Messages, Notes, Safari, Finder, Mail, and screenshots, so it is able to do things like make a calendar event for a dinner based on a conversation you've had, and look up an ideal place to go. Custom prompts and tools integrate natively with Sky, and the AI can take into account everything it's been given when performing tasks.

MacStories' Federico Viticci was able to test Sky, and he said that it's an app that's going to "fundamentally change" his macOS workflow and the way he uses automation day-by-day. Viticci provided an example of the way Sky can simplify a task.

Sharing a link to an article in Safari requires a multi-step process, but rather than going through the Share Sheet and sending a message, you're able to tell Sky to send a link and a summary to [person]. Sky gets the link, summarizes the webpage, and sends an iMessage to the specified person in natural language, all with one command. There are a wide range of tasks that Sky can complete thanks to deep integration with any app, including Finder.

Sky works with either GPT 4.1 or Claude, but with its deep macOS integration, it is able to do more than one of the LLMs alone. The app supports creating custom tools with natural language, which makes it accessible to anyone. Sky is also able to use Claude to create customized tools using shell scripts and AppleScripts.

Sky is set to launch this summer, and those interested can sign up to join the waitlist. Pricing has not yet been announced, but the app is expected to have a free component.

Top Rated Comments

navaira Avatar
navaira
1 hour ago at 02:35 pm
“Sky knows what apps you have open, what you're doing, and what actions are possible based on that information.”

I’m using Apple hardware because I want privacy. The very last thing I’d be willing to install on my devices is something that knows what apps I have open and what I am doing.

I’m so tired of sticking AI everywhere. I’m afraid to open my fridge at this point.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mtnDewFTW Avatar
mtnDewFTW
1 hour ago at 02:39 pm
If this was a part of Apple Intelligence, I think people would be a lot happier.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Starfia Avatar
Starfia
48 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
Finally! After all these years of typing a sentence directly to my friends, I can type a sentence directly to a program to have it type a sentence directly to my friends.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EedyBeedyBeeps Avatar
EedyBeedyBeeps
46 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
Can't wait for the inevitable Sky network.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
1 hour ago at 02:37 pm
Am I the only one that finds that music a bit creepy?


“Sky knows what apps you have open, what you're doing, and what actions are possible based on that information.”
Well, maybe not only the music…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
1 hour ago at 02:43 pm
I’m all for useful tools and applications where AI is concerned

But part of me would be very surprised if in the near future there isn’t a huge incident regarding user data and privacy

The way every company is inserting AI into every possible crevice of our phones, computers, IoT devices.

What could possibly go wrong ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments