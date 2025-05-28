Apple Offers Another Way to Watch MLS Sunday Night Soccer For Free

Apple today announced that DIRECTV customers can watch Apple's weekly Sunday Night Soccer production at no additional cost, for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. This includes both residential customers at home, as well as commercial customers, such as sports bars and restaurants that subscribe to DIRECTV.



Sunday Night Soccer consists of a weekly Major League Soccer match every Sunday evening during the 2025 season, with enhanced production and studio programming from Apple. Sunday Night Soccer was already available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no extra cost, and now that perk has been extended to both DIRECTV and Xfinity customers.

To watch MLS matches on other days of the weeks, an MLS Season Pass subscription is still required. Starting on Sunday, June 8, DIRECTV satellite customers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the 2025 season for $69, down from $99 currently. The matches are played on channels 480 through 495.

For customers who prefer to watch Sunday Night Soccer via Apple TV+, the streaming service is available through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com. A free seven-day trial is available.

2025 marks the third year of a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.