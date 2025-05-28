Apple Offers Another Way to Watch MLS Sunday Night Soccer For Free
Apple today announced that DIRECTV customers can watch Apple's weekly Sunday Night Soccer production at no additional cost, for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. This includes both residential customers at home, as well as commercial customers, such as sports bars and restaurants that subscribe to DIRECTV.
Sunday Night Soccer consists of a weekly Major League Soccer match every Sunday evening during the 2025 season, with enhanced production and studio programming from Apple. Sunday Night Soccer was already available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no extra cost, and now that perk has been extended to both DIRECTV and Xfinity customers.
To watch MLS matches on other days of the weeks, an MLS Season Pass subscription is still required. Starting on Sunday, June 8, DIRECTV satellite customers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the 2025 season for $69, down from $99 currently. The matches are played on channels 480 through 495.
For customers who prefer to watch Sunday Night Soccer via Apple TV+, the streaming service is available through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com. A free seven-day trial is available.
2025 marks the third year of a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of May 2025:
Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X ...
The popular messaging app WhatsApp has teased a long-awaited iPad app, which would be offered alongside its existing iPhone and Mac apps.
The official WhatsApp account on X today reacted with an eyes emoji to a post saying that WhatsApp should release an iPad app. This could be a hint that Meta is gearing up to release WhatsApp for iPad, which has already been available for beta testing via...
WWDC 2025 is just two weeks away as of today, with Apple's opening keynote scheduled for Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, visionOS 3, and other software updates, along with new Apple Intelligence features. In some years, there are also hardware announcements at WWDC, but there are no...
Apple has scrapped some of the features that it had planned for its long-rumored smart home hub device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled.
Apple made...
Apple is reportedly preparing to implement significant iPhone hardware redesigns each year for the next three generations.
According leaks from the Chinese supply chain disclosed by Weibo user "Digital Chat Station," Apple plans to carry out a series of phased industrial design changes affecting different parts of the iPhone across three consecutive years: 2025, 2026, and 2027. The changes...
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project.
This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Apple recently raised prices for its iCloud+ plans in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, according to a support document updated last Thursday.
The table below outlines the price changes in each country.
Country
Old Prices
New Prices
Brazil
50GB: R$ 4.90
200GB: R$ 14.90
2TB: R$ 49.90
6TB: R$ 149.90
12TB: R$ 299.90
50GB: R$ ...
Apple had plans to offer a Starlink-like satellite home internet service in collaboration with Boeing, The Information reports.
Starting in 2015, Apple held discussions with Boeing about "Project Eagle," a plan to launch a service to provide wireless internet services to iPhones and homes. The companies would have launched thousands of satellites into orbit around the Earth to beam internet...