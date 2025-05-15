Apple Announces New Way to Watch MLS Sunday Night Soccer For Free

Starting this weekend, Xfinity customers can watch Apple's weekly Sunday Night Soccer production at no additional cost.



Sunday Night Soccer consists of a weekly Major League Soccer match every Sunday evening during the 2025 season, with enhanced production and studio programming from Apple. Sunday Night Soccer was already available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no extra cost, and now that perk has been extended to Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream customers.

Xfinity customers can find Sunday Night Soccer matches for free via the channel guide, with no Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscriptions required.

2025 marks the third year of a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.

For customers who prefer to watch Sunday Night Soccer via Apple TV+, the streaming service is available through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com. A free seven-day trial is available.