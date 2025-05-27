Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone and Tap to Provision Features Coming to These 18 New Countries

Apple is bringing Tap to Pay on iPhone to new eight countries, providing a way for sellers to use an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ as a contactless payment terminal, with plans to introduce tap to provision in 10 more.



Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ first arrived in February 2022 in the U.S., and allows iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets‌‌‌. All transactions are encrypted, and Apple has no information about what is purchased or the person who made the purchase.

No additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌ to use Tap to Pay on ‌‌iPhone‌‌. The feature uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments, plus the feature also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Apple today announced that Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is now available in the following countries and payment platforms:



Belgium : Adyen, Axepta, Mollie, myPOS, Pay.nl, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline.

: Adyen, Axepta, Mollie, myPOS, Pay.nl, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline. Croatia : Adyen, Viva, and Worldline.

: Adyen, Viva, and Worldline. Cyprus : Adyen, Revolut, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline.

: Adyen, Revolut, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline. Denmark : Adyen, Mollie, Nexi, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, and Viva; with PayPal coming soon.

: Adyen, Mollie, Nexi, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, and Viva; with PayPal coming soon. Greece : myPOS, Viva, and Worldline; with NBG Pay coming soon.

: myPOS, Viva, and Worldline; with NBG Pay coming soon. Iceland : Adyen, Rapyd, and Revolut; with Teya coming soon.

: Adyen, Rapyd, and Revolut; with Teya coming soon. Luxembourg : Adyen, Mollie, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline.

: Adyen, Mollie, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline. Malta: Adyen, Global Payments, Revolut, SumUp, and Viva.

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌ requires ‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

Apple's website maintains a list of countries where Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is available.

According to updates to Apple's backend, tap to provision is also coming to these 10 new countries in the near future:



Austria

Croatia

Czechia

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

San Marino

Slovenia

Switzerland

Vatican City

Distinct from Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌, tap to provision allows users to add a payment card to their digital wallet by simply tapping the card against their phone. This process eliminates the need for manual data entry, making it easier to add cards to digital wallets like Apple Wallet.