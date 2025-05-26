Apple's Rumored Smart Home Hub Has Faced a Disappointing Setback

by

Apple has scrapped some of the features that it had planned for its long-rumored smart home hub device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

HomePod With Screen Feature
Fortunately, some of the features could be added to future models of the device.

"I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled.

Apple made this decision in order to get the smart home hub "ready faster," according to Gurman. The device's launch was already postponed after Apple delayed its personalized Siri features, which are expected to be a core aspect of the hub, per his previous reporting. In his newsletter this week, he said that he expects the device to be released "by the end of this year at the earliest," but the exact timeframe "remains up in the air."

Apple has yet to confirm that such a device exists, of course, so this is not an official delay.

Gurman had previously said that the home hub would be "Apple's most significant release" of 2025, as it represents the company's "first step toward a bigger role in the smart home." He said the device will be like a "smaller and cheaper iPad" that lets users "control appliances, conduct FaceTime chats, and handle other tasks."

The device is expected to be similar to a HomePod with a screen, with rumored features including a 6-inch or 7-inch display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support. Gurman said it can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, or mounted on a wall.

In March, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the device would enter mass production at some point after WWDC 2025, which begins June 9.

Related Roundup: HomePod
Tags: Apple Command Center Guide, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Neutral)

Popular Stories

Apple Glasses Purple Feature

Apple Smart Glasses Launching in 2026

Thursday May 22, 2025 12:22 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week. Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide...
Read Full Article161 comments
2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

Apple Raises iPhone Trade-In Values For Limited Time — Here's the List

Friday May 23, 2025 6:48 am PDT by
Apple has temporarily increased its iPhone trade-in values in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and China. Apple says the extra credit towards a new iPhone is available through June 18. In the U.S., the maximum estimated trade-in values increased by only $5 to $30, with the full changes in that country outlined below. ...
Read Full Article42 comments
top stories 2025 05 24

Top Stories: iPhone 17 Air Details, Apple's Smart Glasses, and More

Saturday May 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is coming up quickly with a number of software announcements in store, but we're also looking further ahead to hardware launches like the iPhone 17 lineup and even Apple's smart glasses project. This week also saw big news with former Apple design guru Jony Ive joining forces with OpenAI to build future AI-driven devices, while Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store for the first time...
Read Full Article10 comments
Apple Glass

Apple Smart Glasses: Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday May 21, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Google recently made waves by showcasing a set of lightweight smart glasses featuring deep Gemini integration and an optional in-lens display. The demo has reignited interest in Apple's own smart glasses project, which has been the subject of rumors for nearly a decade. Here's a recap of where things stand. Current Development Status Apple is actively working on new chips specifically...
Read Full Article56 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
General Calendar Feature

Apple Calendar App Revamp Confirmed by Job Posting

Friday May 23, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
A new Apple job listing has provided more evidence that the company is working on a major overhaul of its Calendar app. A senior software engineer position for "Calendar Experience," spotted by Macworld's Filipe Espósito, explicitly states that Apple seeks candidates to join a team that will "reimagine what a modern calendar can be across Apple's platforms." Listed on April 29, the posting ...
Read Full Article53 comments
maxresdefault

Sony's New WH-1000XM6 Headphones vs. AirPods Max

Friday May 23, 2025 11:12 am PDT by
Sony recently came out with a new set of high-end over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we thought we'd compare them to the AirPods Max to see how Sony's 2025 headphones measure up to Apple's headphones that haven't seen a notable update since their 2020 launch. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The WH-1000XM6 headphones are the latest in Sony's WH-1000X headphone...
Read Full Article178 comments

Top Rated Comments

fel10 Avatar
fel10
51 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Unfortunately, that seems to have become the norm with Apple lately.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
52 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Wouldn’t it be better a base where you can magnetically attach an iPad when you need a screen and a camera? And when you de-attach it it looks discrete and decorative like a HomePod.
They even have the new API so iPhones can control stabilizers to keep following a person and the Stage Center feature, so why not the same here for the FaceTime feature?

This way people could use it as an iPad charger/stand and choose the screen size depending on their needs (like a big one for the kitchen or a small one for the entrance)

Also you could be watching a video or a recipe while you cook and if the recipe needs like a 30min timer, you set it on the base and then take the iPad with you to the sofa to keep watching the video or the next steps in the recipe.

Honestly I expect this new device to be this modular, maybe not being an iPad but a touchscreen that receives signal from the base so it can stay slim and portable (like the Wii U Gamepad), because otherwise I don’t see its functionality
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
34 minutes ago at 07:41 am
“Disappointing setback” of an unannounced product no one’s asking for. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
49 minutes ago at 07:26 am

"I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-05-25/how-jony-ive-openai-deal-will-impact-apple-new-details-on-apple-s-ios-redesign-mb3lwu45'). However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled.
Gurman at this best… unannounced product, features removed yet he has no clue what features…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
one more Avatar
one more
22 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I predict a flop, a-la Spotify Car Thing. Who would want a separate Apple gadget just to control their household appliances? Apple could have just improved on their Home software, so folks can control it from any Apple device they already own, an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
48 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Everything seems rushed these days. Everything.

Apple used to only release devices when things were ready. It set them apart. Now they appear to rush things out as much as anyone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments