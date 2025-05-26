Apple's Rumored Smart Home Hub Has Faced a Disappointing Setback

Apple has scrapped some of the features that it had planned for its long-rumored smart home hub device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Fortunately, some of the features could be added to future models of the device.

"I'm told that Apple has pulled some bolder features from the device that could reappear in subsequent models," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter this week. However, he did not reveal any of the specific features that were pulled.

Apple made this decision in order to get the smart home hub "ready faster," according to Gurman. The device's launch was already postponed after Apple delayed its personalized Siri features, which are expected to be a core aspect of the hub, per his previous reporting. In his newsletter this week, he said that he expects the device to be released "by the end of this year at the earliest," but the exact timeframe "remains up in the air."

Apple has yet to confirm that such a device exists, of course, so this is not an official delay.

Gurman had previously said that the home hub would be "Apple's most significant release" of 2025, as it represents the company's "first step toward a bigger role in the smart home." He said the device will be like a "smaller and cheaper iPad" that lets users "control appliances, conduct FaceTime chats, and handle other tasks."

The device is expected to be similar to a HomePod with a screen, with rumored features including a 6-inch or 7-inch display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support. Gurman said it can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, or mounted on a wall.

In March, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the device would enter mass production at some point after WWDC 2025, which begins June 9.