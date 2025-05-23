Trump Demands US iPhone Production, Threatens 25% Tariff

by

President Donald Trump escalated his trade rhetoric Friday, targeting Apple with a potential 25% tariff unless the company manufactures iPhones domestically rather than anywhere else.

Apple iPhone 16 family lineup
The warning came via Truth Social after CEO Tim Cook announced earlier this month that Indian facilities would handle the majority of U.S. iPhone sales. Apple's pivot to India was widely seen as a strategy to sidestep Chinese manufacturing amid ongoing trade tensions.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," Trump wrote. "If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your [sic] for your attention to this matter!"

Apple had reportedly planned to source all 60+ million annual US iPhone sales from India by late 2026. Meanwhile, key supplier Foxconn is investing $1.5 billion to expand Indian production, including a display module facility near Chennai.

The threat sent Apple shares tumbling 3% in pre-market trading Friday.

Trump's demand would force a major shift from Apple's current manufacturing strategy, which relies heavily on Asian suppliers for cost efficiency and established supply chains. Moving iPhone production to the U.S. would likely require massive infrastructure investments and could substantially increase device costs, but there's simply no way Apple could pull off the transition anytime soon.

MLVC
MLVC
6 minutes ago at 05:01 am
Does he expect Apple to build a production line overnight? I guess Apple will announce they'll build a production facility in the US, spend 1-1.5 years planning it, drag it on, until he's gone.
roncron
roncron
3 minutes ago at 05:04 am
Be cheaper to pay the 25% tax than to build it in the USA.
iMac The Knife
iMac The Knife
5 minutes ago at 05:02 am
#TimCooked ??? ?
Six0Four
Six0Four
5 minutes ago at 05:03 am
Apple paid 30 billion in taxes in 2024. Trumps a clown.
TallManNY
TallManNY
4 minutes ago at 05:04 am
Cool story bro. Apple can't move even assembly of the iPhone at the scale of millions per month into the US before Trump's term of office ends. So Trump can tariff the iPhone if he wants, but manufacturing in India is about the best Apple can do over the next couple of years.
