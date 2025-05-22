CarPlay Ultra Solves One of Regular CarPlay's Biggest Limitations

The next generation of CarPlay is finally starting to roll out, and it includes a new feature that solves one of regular CarPlay's longstanding limitations.



Apple last week announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, and it offers a Radio app, allowing you to control AM and FM radio stations within CarPlay. With regular CarPlay, you must switch between CarPlay and your vehicle's built-in software interface to control the radio, so CarPlay Ultra will be more convenient for this purpose.

CarPlay Ultra's built-in Radio app can also be used to control satellite radio stations, but this is less notable given that SiriusXM already offers a CarPlay app.

Apple shared an image of the SiriusXM experience within the Radio app, but unfortunately it did not provide a look at the AM/FM side of the app.



Apple did preview the FM radio controls when it first announced next-generation CarPlay in 2022, but the design of the app has slightly changed since then.



CarPlay Ultra also has a Climate app with climate controls, allowing you to adjust your vehicle's temperature and fan speeds within CarPlay.

CarPlay Ultra is rolling out in new and select existing Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, so it is currently limited to one luxury brand. Apple promised that many other automakers around the world will offer CarPlay Ultra over the next year, with the list of committed brands including Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, and others.

To learn more about CarPlay Ultra, read our earlier coverage of Apple's announcement.