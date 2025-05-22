Claude 4 Debuts with Two New Models Focused on Coding and Reasoning

by

AI company Anthropic today announced the launch of two new Claude models, Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4. Anthropic says that the models set "new standards for coding, advanced reasoning, and AI agents."

claude 4
According to Anthropic, Claude Sonnet 4 is a significant upgrade to Claude Sonnet 3.7, offering improved coding and reasoning along with the ability to respond to instructions more precisely. Claude Opus 4 is designed for coding among other tasks, and it offers sustained performance for complex, long-running tasks and agent workflows.


Claude Opus 4 is Anthropic's most powerful model to date, and it is the world's best coding model with a 72.5 percent score on SWE-bench and 43.2 percent score on Terminal-bench. It can provide sustained performance over several hours on tasks that have thousands of steps.

Claude Sonnet 4 is designed to balance performance and efficiency. It doesn't match Opus 4 for most domains, but Anthropic says that it is meant to provide an optimal mix of capability and practicality.

Both models have a beta feature for extended thinking, and can use web search and other tools so that Claude can alternate between reasoning and tool use. Tools can be used in parallel, and the models have improved memory when provided with access to local files. Claude is able to save key facts to maintain continuity and build knowledge over time.

Anthropic has cut down on behavior where the models use shortcuts or loopholes for completing tasks, and thinking summaries condense lengthy thought processes.

Claude Code, an agentic coding tool that lives in terminal, is now widely available following testing. Claude Code supports background tasks with GitHub Actions and native integrations with VS Code and JetBrains, and it is able to edit files and fix bugs, answer questions about code, and more.

Subscribers with Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise Claude plans have access to Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4 starting today, while Sonnet 4 is available to free users. The models are available to developers on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud Vertex AI.

