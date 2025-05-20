Apple Outlines WWDC 2025 Labs and Community Events

In addition to sharing a complete WWDC 2025 schedule today, Apple has outlined details about developer labs and community events.



Apple will be hosting free group labs from Tuesday, June 10 through Friday, June 13. During these labs, developers will be able to join Apple engineers online to discuss and ask questions about WWDC 2025 announcements. Developers can register starting today, with available topics ranging from Apple Intelligence to SwiftUI.

Developers will also be able to set up one-on-one appointments with Apple experts online for guidance on various topics, such as app design, privacy, accessibility, and more. Apple says one-on-one lab requests will open immediately after the WWDC 2025 keynote on Monday, June 9 via this page and the Apple Developer app.

Apple has shared helpful tips for both the group and one-on-one labs.

During the week of WWDC, Apple's engineers will answer questions and help to solve technical issues in the Apple Developer Forums.

Apple has also listed various community events that will be held around the world leading up to, during, and shortly after WWDC 2025.