Apple Outlines WWDC 2025 Labs and Community Events
In addition to sharing a complete WWDC 2025 schedule today, Apple has outlined details about developer labs and community events.
Apple will be hosting free group labs from Tuesday, June 10 through Friday, June 13. During these labs, developers will be able to join Apple engineers online to discuss and ask questions about WWDC 2025 announcements. Developers can register starting today, with available topics ranging from Apple Intelligence to SwiftUI.
Developers will also be able to set up one-on-one appointments with Apple experts online for guidance on various topics, such as app design, privacy, accessibility, and more. Apple says one-on-one lab requests will open immediately after the WWDC 2025 keynote on Monday, June 9 via this page and the Apple Developer app.
Apple has shared helpful tips for both the group and one-on-one labs.
During the week of WWDC, Apple's engineers will answer questions and help to solve technical issues in the Apple Developer Forums.
Apple has also listed various community events that will be held around the world leading up to, during, and shortly after WWDC 2025.
Popular Stories
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature.
According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now.
According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.
CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Apple plans to mostly stop announcing new features more than a few months before they are ready to launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett. The pair of reporters revealed this noteworthy tidbit towards the bottom of a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today.
This alleged change in strategy comes after Apple was forced to delay its more...
Apple has big plans to improve Siri over the next few years, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett report.
Some Apple executives are now reportedly pushing to turn Siri into a true ChatGPT competitor. A next-generation, chatbot version of Siri has reportedly made significant progress during testing over the past six months; some executives allegedly now see it as "on par" with recent...